BRIEF-Biothera Pharma's announces new preclinical data on its immunotherapy drug

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Biothera Pharmaceuticals :
* Biothera Pharmaceuticals' preclinical data further validate mechanism of its Phase 2 cancer immunotherapy, Imprime PGG
* data further elucidate ability of imprime PGG to trigger changes across immune system that enable coordinated, anti-cancer immune response
* co,Merck advancing phase 2 clinical research collaboration to evaluate imprime PGG, keytruda in patients with advanced melanoma
* Merck, co collaborating with big ten cancer research consortium to commence Imprime PGG plus keytruda phase 1b/2 study in patients with NSCLC Source text for Eikon: