9 months ago
BRIEF-Biothera Pharma's announces new preclinical data on its immunotherapy drug
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
November 11, 2016 / 6:25 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Biothera Pharma's announces new preclinical data on its immunotherapy drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Biothera Pharmaceuticals :

* Biothera Pharmaceuticals' preclinical data further validate mechanism of its Phase 2 cancer immunotherapy, Imprime PGG

* data further elucidate ability of imprime PGG to trigger changes across immune system that enable coordinated, anti-cancer immune response

* co,Merck advancing phase 2 clinical research collaboration to evaluate imprime PGG, keytruda in patients with advanced melanoma

* Merck, co collaborating with big ten cancer research consortium to commence Imprime PGG plus keytruda phase 1b/2 study in patients with NSCLC Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
