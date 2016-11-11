FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Lassonde Industries posts Q3 earnings per share of C$2.52
November 11, 2016 / 5:25 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Lassonde Industries posts Q3 earnings per share of C$2.52

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Lassonde Industries Inc :

* Lassonde Industries Inc announces its Q3 2016 results

* "Seeing moderate growth in industry sales in u.s. Fruit juice and drink market"

* Competitive environment in canada remains challenging, and company does not see any signs of activity increasing by end of 2016

* "Remains optimistic about its ability to slightly increase its consolidated sales in 2016 compared to those of 2015"

* Our cumulative results benefited from five more delivery days than in 2015, Q4 of 2016 may be affected by "reversal of this effect"

* Q3 earnings per share c$2.52

* Q3 sales c$377.2 million versus c$363.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

