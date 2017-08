Nov 14 (Reuters) - Active Biotech Ab

* Active biotech AB interim report January - September 2016

* Q3 net sales SEK 4.1 million (5.2 mln)

* Q3 operating loss SEK 11.1 million (loss of 22.2 mln)

* Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period SEK 39.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)