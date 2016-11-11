FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Cellectar Biosciences Inc Q3 loss from operations was $2.5 million
November 11, 2016 / 7:15 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Cellectar Biosciences Inc Q3 loss from operations was $2.5 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Cellectar Biosciences Inc :

* Continues to estimate that its available cash and cash equivalents will fund its planned operations into Q1 of 2017

* Cellectar Biosciences Inc qtrly loss from operations was $2.5 million, an increase of $0.4 million from Q3 of 2015

* Expects that additional capital will be required to complete its planned clinical and preclinical development

* Update -- Cellectar Biosciences announces recent key accomplishments and third quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

