9 months ago
BRIEF-Rubicon Minerals provides an update on restructuring transaction
#Market News
November 11, 2016 / 7:05 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Rubicon Minerals provides an update on restructuring transaction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Rubicon Minerals Corp :

* Rubicon minerals announces meetings of creditors, provides an update on restructuring transaction, and announces the filing of its third quarter 2016 financial statements

* court order in CCAA proceedings authorizing co to file a plan of compromise and arrangement

* if plan is approved by requisite majorities of affected creditors, company intends to seek court approval of plan on Dec 8, 2016

* restructuring transaction involves new equity raise of up to C$45.0 million by way of a private placement of subscription receipts

* order authorizing filing plan of compromise, arrangement where previously announced restructuring transaction is to be implemented Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

