in 9 months
BRIEF-National Security Group qtrly earnings per share $0.37
#Market News
November 11, 2016 / 9:45 PM / in 9 months

BRIEF-National Security Group qtrly earnings per share $0.37

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - National Security Group Inc :

* Qtrly gross premiums written $17.2 million versus $17.3 million

* National Security Group Inc- net of re-insurance, Hurricane Matthew will reduce Q4 and full year pre-tax income by $4 million

* National Security Group Inc- Hurricane Matthew will reduce Q4 and full year net income by $2.64 million

* National Security Group Inc- for Q4, revised estimates of ultimate gross loss (before re-insurance recoveries) to a range of $7 million to $8 million

* The National Security Group, Inc. releases earnings

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.37 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

