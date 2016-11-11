Santacruz Silver Mining says one dead in accident at Mexico mine
Nov 11 Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd said one person died in an accident at its Rosario Mine in Mexico on Wednesday.
Nov 11 Morguard Corp
* Morguard Corporation announces 2016 third quarter results and regular eligible dividend
* Q3 adjusted FFO per share C$4.50
* Q3 FFO per share C$4.49
* Q3 revenue C$230.3 million versus C$221.4 million
* Morguard Corp says on November 7, 2016, company filed a base shelf prospectus
* Morguard -base shelf prospectus is valid for a 25-month period, under it may offer debt securities having aggregate offering price of up to $400 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 11 Twitter Inc said it was able to deliver more viewers than promised to advertisers on a U.S. election night livestream, good news for the microblogging site as it tries to ward off growing competition for ad dollars from Snapchat and Instagram.
WASHINGTON, Nov 11 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission wants a federal judge to allow the agency to take additional testimony from Volkswagen AG's U.S. unit over allegations the German automaker intentionally destroyed documents last year over its diesel emissions scandal.