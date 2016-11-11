FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MCAN Mortgage Corp reports Q3 earnings per share C$0.43
November 11, 2016 / 11:25 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-MCAN Mortgage Corp reports Q3 earnings per share C$0.43

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - MCAN Mortgage Corp -

* Board of directors declared an increase to quarterly dividend from $0.29 per share to $0.30 per share

* "Expect housing markets to continue to benefit from historically low interest rates"

* MCAN Mortgage Corp says expect financial markets to remain volatile through end of 2016

* Also expect a slowdown in housing markets as a result of impact of regulatory changes to mortgage insurance

* MCAN Mortgage Corporation reports 36% increase in third quarter earnings and increase in quarterly dividend

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.43 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

