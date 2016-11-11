BRIEF-Edgefront REIT Q3 AFFO per unit $0.054
* Edgefront real estate investment trust announces strong q3 results with year-over-year growth in affo per unit, industry leading 100% occupancy
Nov 11 MCAN Mortgage Corp -
* Board of directors declared an increase to quarterly dividend from $0.29 per share to $0.30 per share
* "Expect housing markets to continue to benefit from historically low interest rates"
* MCAN Mortgage Corp says expect financial markets to remain volatile through end of 2016
* Also expect a slowdown in housing markets as a result of impact of regulatory changes to mortgage insurance
* MCAN Mortgage Corporation reports 36% increase in third quarter earnings and increase in quarterly dividend
* Q3 earnings per share C$0.43 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 11 The former chief financial officer of British software company Autonomy has been indicted on U.S. charges of engaging in a fraudulent scheme to deceive investors and Hewlett Packard about his firm's performance before its sale in 2011.
MANDAN, N.D./WASHINGTON, Nov 11 About 40 people involved in protests against the Dakota Access oil pipeline were arrested on Friday in rural North Dakota as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it would soon clarify its plans for the controversial project near sacred tribal lands.