Nov 11 MCAN Mortgage Corp -

* Board of directors declared an increase to quarterly dividend from $0.29 per share to $0.30 per share

* "Expect housing markets to continue to benefit from historically low interest rates"

* MCAN Mortgage Corp says expect financial markets to remain volatile through end of 2016

* Also expect a slowdown in housing markets as a result of impact of regulatory changes to mortgage insurance

* MCAN Mortgage Corporation reports 36% increase in third quarter earnings and increase in quarterly dividend

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.43