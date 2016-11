EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso, Brazil real slump for third day on Trump concerns

(Updates with final prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Nov 11 The Brazilian and Mexican currencies weakened for a third day on Friday on concerns that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's policies could make the Federal Reserve increase rates by more than expected and bring about a global trade shock. The Mexican peso has become a lightning rod for market anxiety after Trump's election victory due to fears about the future of Mexican-U.S. trade relations. Trump has