BRIEF-Painted Pony announces expanded 2017 capital budget,increased 2017 production forecast

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd :

* Painted Pony announces expanded 2017 capital budget, increased 2017 production forecast, increased firm transportation and conference participation

* Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd - Increased expected 2017 year-end exit production volumes to 408 mmcfe/d (68,000 boe/d) with a 2017 capital budget of $319 million

* Painted Pony - Impact of accelerated expansion is expected 19% increase in Q4 2017 exit production volumes to about 68,000 boe/d from 57,000 boe/d

* Painted Pony Petroleum - Estimated capital spending in Q1 of 2017 has been reduced from previous estimates by $23 million to $87 million

* Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd - Planned accelerated expansion of townsend facility and associated infrastructure by an incremental 100 mmcf/d in 2017

* Painted Pony Petroleum - Capital spending in 2016 is forecasted to increase by $14 million to $213 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: