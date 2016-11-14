FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Gildan Activewear announces proposed acquisition of American Apparel brand
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 14, 2016 / 6:50 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Gildan Activewear announces proposed acquisition of American Apparel brand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Gildan Activewear Inc :

* Gildan activewear announces proposed acquisition of American Apparel brand

* Gildan will not be purchasing any retail store assets

* Gildan Activewear Inc - Company will also separately purchase inventory from American Apparel

* American Apparel voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on November 14, 2016

* Gildan - Bankruptcy court may require American Apparel to hold auction for assets, business under which proposed deal would constitute initial bid

* Gildan Activewear - Consummation of acquisition would be subject to Gildan being selected as successful bidder in any such auction and bankruptcy court approval

* Deal for a cash purchase price of approximately $66 million

* Gildan Activewear - Company will be entitled to break-up fee, certain expense reimbursements if it does not prevail as successful bidder at any such auction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.