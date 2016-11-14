UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 14
Nov 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 55 points at 6,785 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Nov 14 Gildan Activewear Inc :
* Gildan activewear announces proposed acquisition of American Apparel brand
* Gildan will not be purchasing any retail store assets
* Gildan Activewear Inc - Company will also separately purchase inventory from American Apparel
* American Apparel voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on November 14, 2016
* Gildan - Bankruptcy court may require American Apparel to hold auction for assets, business under which proposed deal would constitute initial bid
* Gildan Activewear - Consummation of acquisition would be subject to Gildan being selected as successful bidder in any such auction and bankruptcy court approval
* Deal for a cash purchase price of approximately $66 million
* Gildan Activewear - Company will be entitled to break-up fee, certain expense reimbursements if it does not prevail as successful bidder at any such auction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Samsung electronics to acquire Harman, accelerating growth in automotive and connected technologies
SEOUL, Nov 14 Samsung Electronics said on Monday it had agreed to buy Harman International Industries for about $8 billion, a deal that enables the South Korean electronics giant to expand its presence in the automotive electronics market.