BRIEF-Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.044

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc :

* Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc : Results for the third quarter of 2016

* Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc - Q3 adjusted eps $0.044

* Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc - Production guidance for 2017 is 60,000 ounces , a 20 percent increase on 2016 production

* Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc - Q3 gold production of 13,428 ounces versus 10,927 ounces in Q3 2015

* Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc - Q3 revenue $17.6 million versus $12.1 million last year