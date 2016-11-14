FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Samsung Electronics to acquire Harman for $8 bln
#Market News
November 14, 2016 / 7:30 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Samsung Electronics to acquire Harman for $8 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Harman International Industries Inc :

* Samsung electronics to acquire Harman, accelerating growth in automotive and connected technologies

* Harman International Industries - Company and Samsung Electronics enter agreement under which Samsung will acquire Harman for $112.00 per share in cash

* Harman International Industries Inc - Will continue to be led by Dinesh Paliwal and Harman's current management team

* Harman International Industries Inc - Agreement has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies

* Harman International Industries - Evercore is serving as financial advisor to Samsung ; J.P. Morgan and Lazard are serving as financial advisors to Harman

* Says total equity value of deal approximately $8.0 billion

* Harman international Industries Inc - Upon closing, Harman will operate as a standalone Samsung subsidiary

* Harman International Industries Inc - Samsung plans to retain Harman's work force, headquarters and facilities Source text for Eikon: [ID:nBw1KC1vpa ] Further company coverage:

