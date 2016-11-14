UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 14
Nov 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 55 points at 6,785 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Nov 14 Harman International Industries Inc :
* Samsung electronics to acquire Harman, accelerating growth in automotive and connected technologies
* Harman International Industries - Company and Samsung Electronics enter agreement under which Samsung will acquire Harman for $112.00 per share in cash
* Harman International Industries Inc - Will continue to be led by Dinesh Paliwal and Harman's current management team
* Harman International Industries Inc - Agreement has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies
* Harman International Industries - Evercore is serving as financial advisor to Samsung ; J.P. Morgan and Lazard are serving as financial advisors to Harman
* Says total equity value of deal approximately $8.0 billion
* Harman international Industries Inc - Upon closing, Harman will operate as a standalone Samsung subsidiary
* Harman International Industries Inc - Samsung plans to retain Harman's work force, headquarters and facilities Source text for Eikon: [ID:nBw1KC1vpa ] Further company coverage:
SEOUL, Nov 14 Samsung Electronics said on Monday it had agreed to buy Harman International Industries for about $8 billion, a deal that enables the South Korean electronics giant to expand its presence in the automotive electronics market.
