BRIEF-Gener8 Maritime reports Q3 loss per share of $0.45

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Gener8 Maritime Inc

* Gener8 Maritime increased vessel operating days by 42.0 pct to 3,157 in three months ended September 30, 2016 compared to 2,224 in same period in prior year

* Voyage revenues decreased by $17.0 million, or 19.1 pct, to $72.3 million for three months ended Sept 30, 2016, compared to $89.3 million for prior year period

* Gener8 Maritime says for three months ended September 30, 2016, recorded a goodwill impairment of $26.3 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.45

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Gener8 Maritime announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.01