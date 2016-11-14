FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Premier Gold Mines reports Q3 loss per share of $0.03
November 14, 2016

BRIEF-Premier Gold Mines reports Q3 loss per share of $0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Premier Gold Mines Ltd

* Premier Gold Mines qtrly loss per share $0.03

* Premier Gold - targeting between 100,000 and 110,000 ounces of gold production for 2016 from operations at South Arturo, mercedes mine in Mexico

* Premier Gold Mines - approximately 70 pct of targeted 2016 production is anticipated during Q4

* Premier Gold Mines - attributable gold production at South Arturo of 30,228 ounces during quarter

* Premier Gold Mines reports third quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
