9 months ago
BRIEF-Nuvista announces Q3 2016 financial and operating results
#Market News
November 14, 2016 / 11:15 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Nuvista announces Q3 2016 financial and operating results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Nuvista Energy Ltd -

* Nuvista Energy Ltd says achieved funds from operations of $31.2 million or $0.20/share, basic, for Q3

* Says achieved Q3 2016 production of 24,898 boe/d, as compared to 23,451 boe/d in prior quarter

* Says exited Q3 of 2016 with credit revolver borrowings of $79.2 million on our bank facility of $200 million

* Says production for Q4 of 2016 is anticipated in range of 23,500 to 24,500 boe/d

* For 2017, guidance remains as previously announced with capital spending anticipated in range of $260 - $300 million , production expected in range of 28,000 - 31,000 boe/d

* Announces third quarter 2016 financial and operating results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
