FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
CORRECTED-BRIEF-David Baazov led group announces fully financed offer to acquire Amaya
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 14, 2016 / 11:35 AM / 9 months ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-David Baazov led group announces fully financed offer to acquire Amaya

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects first bullet to clarify Baazov has proposed to, not reached a deal to, acquire Amaya)

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Amaya Inc

* David Baazov sent proposal to acquire 100 pct of common shares of Amaya for cad$24 per share

* Baazov owns 24.6 million common shares in capital of Amaya and options entitling him to acquire 387,500 additional common shares

* Per equity commitment letters, comprising commitments of $3.65 billion, each financing source to contribute capital to BidCo for Amaya deal

* Additionally BidCo is prepared to provide a $200 million deposit into escrow upon execution of agreement in respect of proposed transaction

* In event Amaya's us$400.0 million deferred payment becomes due prior to closing, BidCo will cause deposit to be released from escrow five days prior

* Entered binding equity commitment letters with each of head and shoulders global investment fund SPC - HS special event segregated portfolio

* David Baazov led group announces fully financed offer to acquire 100 pct of Amaya Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.