CORRECTED-BRIEF-David Baazov led group announces fully financed offer to acquire Amaya

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Amaya Inc
* David Baazov sent proposal to acquire 100 pct of common shares of Amaya for cad$24 per share
* Baazov owns 24.6 million common shares in capital of Amaya and options entitling him to acquire 387,500 additional common shares
* Per equity commitment letters, comprising commitments of $3.65 billion, each financing source to contribute capital to BidCo for Amaya deal
* Additionally BidCo is prepared to provide a $200 million deposit into escrow upon execution of agreement in respect of proposed transaction
* In event Amaya's us$400.0 million deferred payment becomes due prior to closing, BidCo will cause deposit to be released from escrow five days prior
* Entered binding equity commitment letters with each of head and shoulders global investment fund SPC - HS special event segregated portfolio
* David Baazov led group announces fully financed offer to acquire 100 pct of Amaya