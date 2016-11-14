FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Amaya reports Q3 2016 results and updates FY2016 guidance
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 14, 2016 / 11:50 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Amaya reports Q3 2016 results and updates FY2016 guidance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Amaya Inc -

* Amaya Inc qtrly adjusted net earnings per diluted share $ 0.42

* Sees 2016 revenues of $1,137 to $1,157 million

* Sees 2016 adjusted net earnings per diluted share of $1.78 to $1.83

* Prepayment will be at a 6% annual discount rate and Amaya expects to save approximately $2.5 million by making prepayment

* Intends to prepay deferred purchase price for its acquisition of rational group on or about November 18, 2016

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.70, revenue view $1.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue rose 9.5 percent to $270.9 million

* Intends to prepay approximately $200 million of $400 million deferred purchase price for its acquisition of rational group

* Amaya Inc qtrly earnings per share from continuing operations $0.06

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $270.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Amaya Inc, "As we have concluded strategic review process, we are excited to continue focusing on improving company and our operations"

* Amaya reports third quarter 2016 results; updates full year 2016 guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.