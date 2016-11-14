FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Dynavax receives complete response letter from U.S. FDA
November 14, 2016 / 11:55 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Dynavax receives complete response letter from U.S. FDA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Dynavax Technologies Corp :

* Dynavax Technologies Corp says expects a Class 2 designation for a resubmission of BLA, which would result in a target review period of six months

* Dynavax Technologies Corp - FDA issues crls to request additional information for review and approval

* Dynavax technologies - "CRL is consistent with our opinion that heplisav-b is approvable and we are seeking to meet with fda as soon as possible"

* Dynavax Technologies Corp -"we are moving swiftly to identify a potential pharmaceutical or financial partner"

* Dynavax Technologies - time, resources that will be required to gain approval leads co to consider it may not be able to advance program on its own

* Dynavax technologies -in CRL, there is no request for additional clinical trials and there are no apparent concerns with rare serious autoimmune events

* Dynavax Technologies - CRL seeks clarification regarding specific adverse events of special interest

* Dynavax Technologies - CRL also seeks clarification regarding a numerical imbalance in a small number of cardiac events in a single study (HBV-23)

* Dynavax Technologies- CRL seeks clarification regarding, new analyses of integrated safety data base across different time periods, post-marketing commitments

* Dynavax receives complete response letter from U.S. Food and Drug Administration for biologics license application for heplisav-b Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

