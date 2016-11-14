FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Dynacor Q3 earnings per share $0.03
November 14, 2016 / 12:30 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Dynacor Q3 earnings per share $0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Dynacor Gold Mines Inc -

* Q3 earnings per share $0.03

* Currently running Veta Dorada plant at about 250-TPD and is working towards its initial ore processing capacity of 300-TPD

* Dynacor Gold Mines Inc - "Evaluating different scenarios pertaining to huanca metalex plant, which is currently on care and maintenance"

* Gold production of 19,131 ounces in Q3-2016, compared to 15,607 ounces for Q3-2015

* Plans to expand Veta Dorada plant capacity to 360-TPD by Q2-2017

* Dynacor earns a net income of US$ 1.3 m in Q3-2016 doubling its Q3-2015 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

