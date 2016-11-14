FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Aecom Q4 adjusted EPS $0.65
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 14, 2016 / 12:30 PM / in a year

BRIEF-Aecom Q4 adjusted EPS $0.65

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Aecom

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aecom says fiscal year 2017 capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $115 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.21, revenue view $18.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aecom - total backlog increased 4% from q3 to $42.8 billion at quarter-end

* Aecom - stephen m. Kadenacy, in addition to his existing operational duties as president, has been given added title of chief operating officer

* Aecom - fiscal year 2017 adjusted eps guidance includes approximately $0.20 of anticipated gains related to aecom capital realizations

* Q4 revenue $4.3 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.66 billion

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.65

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aecom reports fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.70 to $3.10 including items

* Q4 earnings per share $0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.