BRIEF-Ocular therapeutix(tm) announces successful topline results

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Ocular Therapeutix Inc :
* Says trial successfully achieved statistically significant differences between treatment group and placebo group
* Says there were no treatment-related serious adverse events observed in the phase 3 clinical trial
* Says DEXTENZA exhibited a strong safety profile and has been generally well-tolerated in the trial
* Says it is preparing for resubmission to its NDA for DEXTENZA for post-surgical ocular pain indication by end of year
* Ocular Therapeutix - subject to potential approval, plans to submit an NDA supplement for DEXTENZA to include a post-surgical ocular inflammation indication
* Says trial successfully met its two primary efficacy endpoints for inflammation and pain
* Ocular Therapeutix(tm) announces successful topline results for both inflammation and pain primary efficacy endpoints from phase 3 clinical trial of dextenza(tm) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: