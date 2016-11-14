FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Communications Sales & Leasing posts Q3 adjusted FFO per share of $0.65
November 14, 2016 / 12:20 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Communications Sales & Leasing posts Q3 adjusted FFO per share of $0.65

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Communications Sales & Leasing Inc

* Normalized FFO is expected to range between $2.48 and $2.50 per diluted common share for 2016

* Expect Uniti Fiber's contribution to 2016 operating results to be about $71 million in revenues and $27 million of adjusted EBITDA

* Definitive agreement to acquire privately-held network management holdings ltd

* Intends to initially fund transaction through borrowings under its revolving credit facility

* Initial consideration for 359 wireless towers currently in operation is expected to be approximately $65 million

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Increased 2016 full year outlook

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share $2.60 to $2.62

* Tower business will now operate under name Uniti Towers and will be led by lawrence gleason as president

* FY2016 FFO per share view $2.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Communications sales & leasing inc qtrly normalized FFO per share $0.61

* Q3 revenue $200.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $198.6 million

* Reports 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.65 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

