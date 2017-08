Nov 14 (Reuters) - Netsol Technologies Inc

* Sees non-gaap adjusted ebitda, net, of $13 to $14 million for fiscal 2017

* Netsol technologies announces fiscal 2017 first quarter financial results

* Q1 revenue rose 13 percent to $15 million

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.17

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $73 million to $75 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: