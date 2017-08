Nov 14 (Reuters) - Cleveland Biolabs Inc :

* Cleveland Biolabs- in discussions with european medicines agency for pediatric investigational plan for entolimod as medical radiation countermeasure

* A proposed PIP was filed with EMA

* Qtrly net income per share, basic and diluted $0.10

* Cleveland biolabs reports third quarter 2016 financial results and development progress

* Q3 revenue $1.1 million versus $500,000