BRIEF-B. Riley Financial reports Q3 EPS $0.47

Nov 14 (Reuters) - B. Riley Financial Inc
* B. Riley on Nov 13, 2016, board approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share and a one-time special dividend of $0.17 per share
* B. Riley financial says for Q3 in auction and liquidation segment revenues were $23.6 million compared to $5.8 million in same year-ago period
* B. Riley financial reports financial results for third quarter 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $0.47
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.60
* Q3 revenue rose 168 percent to $57 million