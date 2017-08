Nov 14 (Reuters) - Vuzix Corp

* Vuzix - "pre-orders for new M300, including migration packages, are included in primarily as deferred revenues"

* Q3 loss per share $0.32

* Q3 revenue view $1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Vuzix provides business update and reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue $582,500 versus $970,400

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S