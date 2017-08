Nov 14 (Reuters) - Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd :

* Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd- revenues for Q3 of 2016 totaled $3.3 million compared with $3.8 million in Q3 of 2015

* MTS announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.03

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.06