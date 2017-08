BRIEF-Energy Focus Q3 loss per share $0.27

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Energy Focus Inc

* Expect q4 2016 total operating expenses to be consistent with q3 2016 spending levels

* Q4 revenue view $10.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For q4 of 2016, expecting our net sales and gross margins to approximate those of q3

* Q3 loss per share $0.27

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Energy focus, inc. Reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 sales $8.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $8.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: