BRIEF-E*TRADE Financial says added 30,747 gross new brokerage accounts in Oct

* e*trade financial corp - daily average revenue trades ("darts") for october were 168,739, a two percent increase from september

* e*trade financial corp - net new brokerage assets were $0.2 billion in month

* e*trade financial - added 30,747 gross new brokerage accounts in oct, ended month with about 3.4 million brokerage accounts, a decrease of 630 from sept

