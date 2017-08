Nov 14 (Reuters) - Ocean Bio-chem Inc

* Ocean bio-chem- qtrly sales, gross margin improvements were "primarily attributable to increased sales of star brite, star tron branded products"

* Ocean bio-chem, inc. Reports record third quarter financial results

* Q3 sales rose 13 percent to $12.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: