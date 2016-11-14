BRIEF-VIQ Solutions says appoints Joseph Quarin to its board
* VIQ Solutions strengthens board of directors with appointment of former S&P/TSX top 100 CEO Joseph D. Quarin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 14 Metlife Inc -
* David J. Rothenberg joins Metlife Investment management as managing director in the Institutional Client Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd qtrly earnings per share $0.08
* Opexa Therapeutics Inc reports qtrly option revenue $726,291 versus $726,291 last year