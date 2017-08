Nov 14 (Reuters) - Trio-tech International -

* Q1 revenue $8.97 million versus $7.93 million

* Trio-Tech fiscal 2017 first quarter revenue up 13.1%, operating income up 26.1%, net income up 17.0% versus fiscal 2016 first quarter

