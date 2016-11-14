Nov 14 Agjunction Inc :

* AgJunction Inc - announces appointment of Scott Edmonds, Lori Ell and Ryan Levenson to its board of directors effective December 1, 2016

* AgJunction - in addition, agjunction announces that John M. Tye, III has retired from board of directors

* Agjunction announces changes to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: