BRIEF-Kandi Technologies names Mei Bing as CFO
* Kandi Technologies Group Inc says appointed Wang Cheng as company's new chief strategy officer and Mei Bing as company's chief financial officer
Nov 14 Agjunction Inc :
* AgJunction Inc - announces appointment of Scott Edmonds, Lori Ell and Ryan Levenson to its board of directors effective December 1, 2016
* AgJunction - in addition, agjunction announces that John M. Tye, III has retired from board of directors
* Agjunction announces changes to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kandi Technologies Group Inc says appointed Wang Cheng as company's new chief strategy officer and Mei Bing as company's chief financial officer
* Charles schwab corp - net new assets brought to company by new and existing clients in october 2016 totaled $6.1 billion
* Will continue to gather and analyze study data, with final results anticipated in second half of 2017