Nov 14 (Reuters) - Rennova Health Inc :

* Rennova Health Inc - company is currently negotiating a forbearance agreement with lender and is exploring several alternatives to refinance debenture

* Rennova Health reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue $300,000 versus $5.9 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.29