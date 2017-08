BRIEF-Asure Software qtrly EPS $0.10, excluding one time expenses

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Asure Software Inc

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.10, excluding one time expenses

* Asure software inc sees fy 2016 earnings per share $0.22 to $0.30 excluding one time items

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $35.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Asure software inc - backlog at quarter-end totaled $3.9 million, a 49% increase compared to prior quarter

* Sees 2016 revenue $37.75 million to $38.75 million

* Asure software inc - sees fiscal 2016 net income per share, excluding one-time items $0.22 to $0.30

* Asure software reports strong third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue $9.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $9.6 million