Nov 14 (Reuters) - Dynatronics Corp :

* Dynatronics - net loss for quarter ended September 30, 2016, was $286,000, compared to a net loss of $182,000 for quarter ended september 30, 2015

* Q1 sales rose 10.3 percent to $8.2 million

* Dynatronics announces 10% increase in top line sales for fiscal 2017 first quarter