Nov 14 (Reuters) - Biorem Inc :

* Biorem Inc qtrly fully diluted earnings per share c$0.01

* Biorem Inc - Biorem's revenue for Q3 was $4 million, a $1.1 million or 36% increase over previous quarter

* Q3 earnings per share c$0.02

* Biorem reports third quarter results and net earnings of $0.02 per share