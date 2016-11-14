FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Goldsource revises 2016 production guidance
November 14, 2016 / 2:21 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Goldsource revises 2016 production guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Goldsource Mines Inc

* Goldsource Mines sees average throughput of 500 tonnes per day (TPD) in November 2016 and 750 TPD for December 2016

* Goldsource Mines company produced 137 ounces of gold in September and 78 ounces of gold in October

* Goldsource Mines production during September and October materially impacted by "equipment related downtime and water shortages due to dry season"

* Goldsource Mines revised 2016 production guidance range of 600 to 800 ounces of gold, down from previous guidance of 1,400 to 2,100 ounces of gold

* Goldsource Mines drop in phase I proof of concept production guidance for 2016 primarily reflects lower than expected throughput and recovery

* Goldsource Mines sees average net recovery to dore of 20-25 pct, down from budgeted net gold recovery of 25-30 pct for H2 2016

* Goldsource revises 2016 production guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

