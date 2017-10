BRIEF-Element fleet management reports $0.25 of after-tax adj operating income in Q3 2016

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Element Fleet Management Corp :

* Element fleet management -qtrly net interest income, rental revenue, net of interest expense, provision for credit losses $102.5 million versus $72.2 million

* Element fleet management - qtrly service and fee revenue was $127.8 million versus $126.6 million for previous three-month period ending June 30, 2016

* Element fleet management reports $0.25 of after-tax adjusted operating income in Q3 2016