BRIEF-Gevo reports Q3 loss per share $0.10

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Gevo Inc -

* To produce about 500,000 gallons of Isobutanol at Luverne plant for year ending December 31, 2016

* Expect that by end of 2016 to have capability to be at a production run rate equivalent to 1.5 million gallons per year at Luverne plant

* Cash position at September 30, 2016 was $31.1 million

* Gevo reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.10

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.09

* Q3 revenue $6.9 million versus $8.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: