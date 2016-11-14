BRIEF-Famous Dave's reports Q3 gaap loss per share $0.34 from continuing operations

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Famous Dave's Of America Inc -

* During Q3 of fiscal 2016, company recorded approximately $3.4 million in asset impairment charges

* Anticipate addressing ongoing operation of 11 locations impaired over next 3 years by lease restructuring, lease assignment or closure

* Famous Dave's Of America Inc quarterly total revenue $25.5 million versus $27.9 million

* Q3 same store sales fell 1 percent

* Famous Dave's reports results for third quarter fiscal 2016

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.01 from continuing operations

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.34 from continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: