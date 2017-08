BRIEF-Synacor Q3 loss per share $0.11

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Synacor Inc :

* Expects to report Q4 net loss of $2.5 million to $3.2 million and adjusted EBITDA of $0.0 million to $1.0 million

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $34 million to $38 million

* Synacor exceeds guidance, delivers 20% revenue growth in third quarter 2016 as path to '3/30/300' remains on track

* Q3 loss per share $0.11

* Q3 revenue $31.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $30.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S