Nov 14 (Reuters) - Aimmune Therapeutics Inc -

* Sees 2016 gaap research and development expenses $50 million - $55 million

* Quarterly loss per share $0.53

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures approximately $10 million

* Aimmune Therapeutics announces third quarter 2016 financial results and provides corporate update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: