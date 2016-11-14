BRIEF-CareTrust REIT announces launch of public offering of common stock

Nov 14 (Reuters) - CareTrust REIT Inc :

* Says intends to contribute net proceeds to CTR Partnership, L.P., its operating partnership

* CareTrust REIT - CTR Parternship, L.P. intends to use net proceeds, in interim, to repay borrowings outstanding on co's revolving credit facility

* Says intends to offer to sell 5,500,000 shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering

* CareTrust REIT Inc announces launch of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: