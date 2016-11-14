BRIEF-Asterias Biotherapeutics Q3 loss per share $0.24

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc :

* Asterias Biotherapeuticsinc-believes cash, cash equivalents,available-for-sale securities as of sept 30 to be sufficient to fund operations through q3, 2017

* Asterias Biotherapeutics reports third quarter results and accelerating enrollment of ast-opc1 scistar phase 1/2a study

* Q3 revenue $2.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 loss per share $0.24

* Q3 revenue view $1.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: