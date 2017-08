Nov 14 (Reuters) - Inter Parfums Inc

* "2017 guidance range implies a year-over-year increase in net sales of between 8% and 10%"

* Initial 2017 guidance, which calls for net sales in range of $550 million to $560 million

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $1.20 to $1.24

* Inter parfums, inc. Provides initial 2017 guidance